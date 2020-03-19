COVID-19: Second death announced, El Paso County moves to ‘mitigation’ efforts

EL PASO COUNTY — FOX21 News has learned a second person has died in El Paso County, after becoming infected with COVID-19.

El Paso Coroner Dr. Leon Kelly provided an update Thursday morning to the El Paso County Board of County Commissioners. He introduced himself as Deputy Medical Director, and a representative of the Health Department.

Dr. Kelly said, although the numbers could quickly change, as of Thursday morning El Paso County had 11 positive COVID-19 cases.

“Of those 11, unfortunately, I am here to report our second death,” Kelly said. He described the patient as a man in his mid-60s who had been in direct contact with the county’s first death.

And, it seems, the number of confirmed cases is likely far below the number of actual COVID-19 cases in the community, which have not and may not be confirmed.

“The laboratoy confirmed cases represents a very small percentage of what’s actually out there,” he said.

But a disparity in the numbers makes sense he says, considering once someone is infected it can take up to 14 days for them to present with symptoms of the disease. Then, he said, some people who experience symptoms won’t seek medical treatment, or they’ll seek medical treatment and never be tested for COVID-19. When patients do go in for official testing, he said, in many cases they’re waiting up to a week to find out results.

“We cannot continue to wait on that test to decide what our actions are going to be,” Kelly said. “There’s just too much time.”

Starting now, instead of waiting on test results, the county will treat patients as “suspected positives”, if they have symptoms and were in a situation where they may have had contact with another infected person.

Kelly said the Health Department will also continue its containment efforts by isolating known cases, tracking down people they were in contact with, and putting those people in quarantine before they develop symptoms. It’s a system that works best, Kelly said, when the number of cases is relatively low.

“However, once the disease becomes much more prevalent in the community,” he said, “you have to shift in some ways, away from that containment strategy to what we call ‘mitigation.'”

Kelly says it won’t be possible to identify every person who may be infected, but it is possible to identify people who are at the highest risk, “or who have the highest risk to contaminate at-risk populations,” he said.

“Once you’ve moved to community spread, which we clearly have,” Kelly said, “the only real effective intervention, in the absence of medicines and a vaccine – which we don’t have and aren’t getting any time soon – is mitigation.”

Kelly emphasized the importance of social distancing. “We have to keep people apart,” he said, “we cannot have large groups of people together – even young, healthy people.”

It’s the only way to prevent the virus from spreading rapidly and infecting large groups of people, he said.