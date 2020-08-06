COVID-19 outbreak reported at two Taco Bell locations in Pueblo County

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – MARCH 30: An exterior view shows a sign at a Taco Bell restaurant on March 30, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Taco Bell Corp. announced that on March 31, 2020, the company will give everyone in the country one free beef nacho cheese Doritos Locos Taco, no purchase necessary, to drive-thru customers at participating locations while supplies last as a way of thanking people who are helping their communities in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. The company also announced it would relaunch its Round Up program, which gives customers the option to “round up” their order total to the nearest dollar, to raise funds for the No Kid Hungry campaign. The Taco Bell Foundation will also be donating $1 million to the campaign. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

PUEBLO, Colo. – The Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment reported a COVID-19 outbreak at two Taco Bell locations in Pueblo County.

To date, the Taco Bell at 703 N. Santa Fe Ave., has three employees who tested positive for COVID-19 and the Taco Bell at 3333 N. Elizabeth St., has two employees who tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, an outbreak in a facility is defined as two or more confirmed cases of COVID-19 during a 14-day period.

PDPHE officials are currently conducting an investigation into both outbreaks per established public health process and guidelines. At this time, there is no known possible community exposure.

Taco Bell voluntarily shut down both facilities to sanitize and disinfect the buildings.

Public health officials remind individuals that free testing for COVID-19 is available on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Colorado State Fairgrounds (enter at Gate 4 off Mesa Avenue and Gaylord Avenue).

Pueblo County has had 14 outbreaks, four are resolved and 10 are active. CDPHE reports outbreaks at facilities statewide is updated weekly on Wednesdays at https://covid19.colorado.gov/data/outbreak-data.