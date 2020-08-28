COVID-19 outbreak at elementary school, says District 38

COLORADO SPRINGS — In a letter sent out to parents Friday afternoon, Lewis-Palmer District 38 in El Paso County confirmed a COVID-19 outbreak in Bear Creek Elementary School, on Creekside Drive.

An “outbreak” is defined, by the county health department, as “two or more positive COVID-19 cases in non-household members with symptom onsets within a 14-day window.”

The letter from the school stated: “The parents of all students known to have close contact with people with COVID-19 have been notified and instructed to keep their children home. Staff who were in close contact have also been instructed to quarantine.”

The district noted because the school is able to meet all required county guidelines, it will remain open.

The letter sent to D38 families is copied below:



Dear D38 Community,

There is an outbreak of COVID-19 in Bear Creek Elementary School. Outbreaks are defined by El Paso County Public Health as “two or more positive COVID-19 cases in non-household members with symptom onsets within a 14-day window.” Each case of COVID-19 is reviewed by public health. As part of this public health investigation:

The people diagnosed are being kept home from school until they are no longer infectious.

The people’s social distancing and activities while infectious were assessed.

The people who were close contacts of the persons with COVID-19 are instructed to stay home from school for 14 days after the exposure. This is called quarantine.

The parents of all students known to have close contact with people with COVID-19 have been notified and instructed to keep their children home. Staff who were in close contact have also been instructed to quarantine.

Per El Paso County Public Health, no one else is required to quarantine. Therefore, Bear Creek Elementary is able to maintain current in-person activities.

If you have further questions, please contact info@lewispalmer.org or your local public health agency.