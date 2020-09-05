COVID-19 hospital trends added to El Paso County’s data dashboard

COLORADO SPRINGS — The El Paso County Public Health Department has partnered with UCHealth, Penrose-St. Francis, and Children’s Hospital to add COVID-19 hospital trends to the EPCPH dashboard.

“The ask from the community and the city council was, ‘Hey, we need a little bit more of a heads up of where we are,” said David Steinbruner, the chief medical officer for El Paso County Public Health.

The work began to create the page in mid-July after a spike in cases and patients following the Fourth of July threatened the capacity of the area health care system.

“The hospitals are the only ones who know what the burden on their system is,” said Stephen Goodwin, the chief data strategist at EPCPH.

Above: Full Interview with EPCPH’s Stephen Godwin, the Chief Data Strategist and Fadi Youkhana, an Applied Epidemiologist about the new hospital dashboard.

Goodwin says the data compliments the information that was already on the website, such as case counts, test positivity rate, and case incidence.

The data, on the second to last slide of the dashboard, shows confirmed COVID-19 patients in the hospital, suspected patients awaiting test results, and the seven day average of a patient count.

“Its the goal to be transparent and put forward that data so individuals can make that decisions,” said Fadi Youkhana, an applied epidemiologist at EPCPH.

At the top of the page, above the graph, is a green, yellow, and red spectrum showing the current level of concern of the area’s hospitals. Red equates to an alarming increase in new patients, yellow shows new covid patients are increasing and green signifies a sustained decrease in the number of new patients.

“The absolute number doesn’t help you as much as it does to look at the actual trend,” said Steinbruner.

Above: Full Interview with UCHealth Chief Medical Officer David Steinbruner on the new hospital dashboard on the EPCPH website.

The delay in reporting, Steinbruner and Goodwin said, was done to create the page, figuring out what numbers were significant, and what was the best information for the public to understand.

The page lacks a capacity number or percentage for a department such as an Intensive Care Unit. Steinbruner said the reason for that has to do with how hospitals have handled new COVID-19 patients. Those patients are going to an area cordoned off for people who have or might have the virus and Steinbruner said they can make more room if they need.

“When people ask, ‘Well, what can you handle?’ We can handle a lot, but you don’t want a hospital to be in disaster mode or mass casualty mode because they can say, okay, you’re okay. What we’re trying to avoid is every getting to that situation,” he explained.

That is what hospital leaders worry was going to happen after the Fourth of July.

Goodwin said people should focus on case numbers, case incidence, test positivity rates, and hospital data as some of the key indicators of how much virus is spreading in the community. The next page he is working to add is a summary slide on the dashboard.