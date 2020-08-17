COVID-19 exposure at Colorado College, entire dormitory under quarantine

This scanning electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2 (yellow)—also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus that causes COVID-19—isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells (pink) cultured in the lab. Credit: NIAID-RML

COLORADO SPRINGS — 155 Colorado College students are under quarantine in the Loomis Hall Residence Hall, after one student tested positive for COVID-19 a day after arriving on campus, according to a message posted on the school’s website on Sunday.

The message, signed by Acting Dean of Students, Rochelle Dickey, and Vice President, Brian Young, notes: “Unfortunately, today we learned that the enhanced social distancing protocols – which we expect of all students as they await their test results – were not followed. As a result, multiple people in Loomis Hall were exposed to this student, and Loomis Hall is now under quarantine for 14 days to mitigate further risk. Our 155 Loomis Hall residents have been notified to stay in their rooms except to use the restroom (while wearing masks). All traffic into and out of Loomis is restricted.”

The school’s message says the students who are under quarantine will be checked on and provided meas and the dorm will be deep cleaned.

Students who were assigned to live in Loomis Hall, but who have not yet moved in, will be reassigned to other residence halls.

According to the El Paso County Health Department, there is not currently an outbreak at Colorado College. The department is aware of only one positive case.