COVID-19 cases surpass 2,000 state-wide

DENVER — The latest data from Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) show Colorado surpasses 2,000 cases, on Saturday.
The state COVID-19 website shows that 2,061 positive cases and 44 deaths have been confirmed.
El Paso County reporting 184 confirmed cases and Pueblo reporting 7, according to CDPHE.
However, the Pueblo Health Department said they have 10 confirmed cases.
Gov. Polis and the Department of Health and Environment updated the public health order corresponding with the stay-at-home executive order on Friday. The changes include:
- Critical businesses must comply with a stay at home and social distancing requirements and should minimize staff to those who are critical to the functioning of the business.
- Necessary travel now includes transporting children between separate households pursuant to a parenting plan or other agreement governing parental responsibilities and non-residents returning to their place of residence.
- Essential government services now include airports, activities related to the conduct of elections, and local governments
- Minimum basic operations now include filling online product orders and to process customer orders remotely.
Read the updated public health order here.
Tap here to read the governor’s full presentation.