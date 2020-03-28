COVID-19 cases surpass 2,000 state-wide

COLORADO SPRINGS-- On Saturday, the Western Omelette Restaurant announced they will be closing their doors at their Colorado Springs location.

The Facebook post stated, "We never imagined we would have to make this announcement, as Western Omelette has always been open, even though some of the worst storms. Please accept our sincere gratitude for all your support over the past 28 years, we could not have made it this long without you. We have been very blessed over the years and have met so many amazing people from all over the world."