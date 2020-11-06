COVID-19 cases prompt D49 to reinstitute e-learning in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — School District 49 announced plans to move most of its students back to e-learning for the rest of the fall, beginning Monday, November 9.

In a statement released Friday, the district wrote:

The difficult decision is driven by deteriorating public health conditions and the resulting impact on normal operations. In a disruptive week that saw thousands of new local COVID cases, including 35 confirmed cases involving D49 students and staff, two thirds of D49 schools have active precautionary quarantines affecting nearly 1,100 students and hundreds of staff members. Five schools, serving over 4,400 students, have been displaced into E-Learning with less than a day’s notice. The district has also had its first school-based outbreaks, and two cases of verified, in-district transmission.

The district’s chief education officer, Peter Hilts, said, “Our schools are losing stability, and community conditions are beginning to compromise safety.”

“This is the decision we didn’t want to make, but we believe this is the responsible way forward – instead of rolling the dice and waiting to see which schools go virtual next,” he added.

The district said most of its staff will continue working and D49 schools, programs and operations will keep serving during E49. On-site programming for students and groups that need in-person support will be available.

More information will be shared directly with D49 families in the coming days, according to the district.