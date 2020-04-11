COVID-19 cases continue to grow in Colorado: 6,893 cases on Saturday

DENVER — Saturday’s update from Colorado Department of Public Health & Environment (CDPHE) shows that Colorado’s case county is nearing 7,000.

CDPHE confirms 6,893 cases of COVID-19 which is 392 more than the previous day.

The data shows 1,376 people are hospitalized and 274 people have died.

The virus has reached 56 counties in the state and more than 34,873 people have been tested.

There are also 67 outbreaks at residential and non-hospital health care facilities, including a recent outbreak at a facility in Aurora.

Photo: CDPHE

El Paso County has 578 cases and Pueblo has 58.

Also on Saturday, Gov. Polis signed an Executive Order suspending certain regulatory statutes concerning juvenile justice, regional centers, and behavioral health to provide the Colorado Department of Human Services (CDHS) with the flexibility to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.