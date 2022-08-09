COLORADO SPRINGS — The District Court of El Paso County has received a copy of Letecia Stauch’s mental evaluation and has scheduled a hearing.

Stauch is accused of killing her stepson Gannon Stauch, who was reported missing on January 27, 2020. A few months later, Stauch was arrested for first-degree murder before authorities found Gannon’s body in Florida.

Gannon Stauch / FOX21 News file photo

Stauch initially pled “not guilty,” but later changed her plea to “not guilty by reason of insanity.”

Since Stauch’s return to Colorado, she has been held at the El Paso County Jail undergoing several mental health evaluations.

According to court documents, the Court has received a copy of her mental health evaluation. The next court date is set for August 25 at 1:30 p.m. and Stauch has been ordered to appear.