Court-martial for Maj. scheduled for Monday

U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. – A general court-martial for Maj. Elaine Christian

is scheduled to be held here Monday, June 7, 2021.

Maj. Christian has been charged with one specification of an alleged violation of Article 120, Uniform Code of Military Justice, for abusive sexual contact, one specification of an alleged violation of Article 93a for abuse of training leadership position, and two specifications of alleged violation of Article 92 for dereliction of duty.

The accused is presumed innocent until proven guilty.