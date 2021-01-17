Couple robbed at gunpoint in Colorado Springs parking lot

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.– A man and woman were robbed at gunpoint in a Colorado Springs parking lot early Sunday morning, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).

Colorado Springs Police say around 2:00 a.m., officers responded to the 3000 block of South Chelton Loop, near the Citadel Mall.

Police say a man and his girlfriend were approached in a parking lot and were robbed at gunpoint by two unknown men.

CSPD says the victim was assaulted by the suspects and is suffering from serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

The suspects fled the scene prior to police arrival with an undisclosed amount of money, vehicle keys, and a cell phone.

CSPD says the investigation is ongoing.

