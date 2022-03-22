COLORADO SPRINGS — A Colorado Springs couple has been linked to several burglaries, over 30 victims, and nearly $80,000 worth of stolen and damaged property.

In mid-December 2021, the Sand Creek Investigations Division began investigating a series of storage unit burglaries. Detective Collins identified two parties, Luke Tsalakis and Shelby McMiller, as the primary suspects.

On March 15, 2022, Colorado Springs Police Officers received information that Tsalakis and McMiller were at the Storage Time located at 4355 East Pikes Peak Avenue. Both parties were actively unloading property from a stolen van into a storage unit rented by McMiller.

When officers arrived on scene, Tsalakis attempted to flee, however, he was taken into custody by canine Milo. McMiller remained on scene and was also taken into custody.

At the time of their arrest, McMiller was out of jail on a $10,000 personal recognizance bond after being arrested February 17, 2022, for storage unit burglaries, aggravated motor vehicle theft, and theft. Tsalakis had active warrants for his arrest stemming from a prior arrest on September 22, 2021, for felony menacing, disorderly conduct unlawful discharge of a weapon, and reckless use of a weapon.

Tsalakis bonded out of jail on the above-mentioned charges and later failed to appear in court.

At this time, detectives have linked the couple to 11 burglaries, approximately 35 victims from various storage units across the city, $60,253 in stolen property, and $17,073 in property damage.

Both parties are currently in the El Paso County Criminal Justice Center.