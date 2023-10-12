County in need of childcare services set to open new center

(CUSTER COUNTY, Colo.) — A new childcare center is set to host its grand opening celebration next month in Custer County, and this comes after two and a half years of collaborative efforts between the Custer County School District, Custer County Kids Council, and other local agencies.

The Custer County Childcare Center’s Grand Opening is slated for Friday, Nov. 3 from 11 a.m. to Noon at 709 Main Street in Westcliffe. The public is invited to attend and asked to RSVP by Tuesday, Oct. 31 via email to custercountyecc@gmail.com.

Courtesy: Custer County Childcare Center

According to a press release, the need to expand childcare in the county first began during the pandemic. “Due to the large number of School District staff losing access to childcare, the school had to move to remote learning the last month of the Fall of 2020. We are a small rural community and considered a Childcare Desert.”

The official ribbon cutting on Nov. 3 will celebrate the opening of the Center’s third and final classroom in August. Dr. Lisa Roy, the Colorado Department of Early Childhood Director, will also be in attendance to celebrate the accomplishment.

“We have been recognized by the Department of Early Childhood and other Early Childhood Councils for our collaborative and innovative approach to address the overwhelming need for access to high-quality childcare,” according to the press release.