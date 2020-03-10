Councilman calls to suspend Space Symposium amid COVID—19 Outbreak

COLORADO SPRINGS — Each year millions of dollars and thousands of people flood Colorado Springs for the yearly Space Symposium, the latter of which has led councilman William Murray to call for the event to be delayed by six months.

“How do I protect my community from that particular situation?” Murray said.

Murray says he has contacted the Space Foundation, the organization behind the Symposium, and Mayor John Suthers to request the delay. The event is scheduled to go on as planned, starting Monday, March 30 through Friday, April 2, bringing people to Colorado Springs from in and outside of the United States.

Murray says he wants things to play out over the next couple weeks to see the severity of the viral outbreak and to gauge whether or not the city is prepared to deal with any outbreaks that could happen from the increased visitation.

“The CDC actually says don’t go to mass gatherings. It doesn’t say don’t have them; it says don’t go to them, which is the same thing as far as I am concerned,” Murray said.

Murray’s request comes as the city’s council was being briefed on COVID-19 from the El Paso County Public Health Department (EPCPH). The briefing on the virus was not a part of the agenda, a council spokesperson said, as EPCPH was initially supposed to talk about raising the tobacco purchasing age to 21. However, the predominating outbreak too precedent where councilors grilled experts from the testing procedures (where EPCPH is working to bring state testing equipment locally) to the likelihood of infection (which is dependent on too many factors for the experts to answer, they explained during the meeting).

“We need to refrain from any sort of panic that’s going to cause undue economic damage,” said Suthers, explaining he won’t have the city intervene to stop privately-organized and privately funded events.

According to the Space Foundation, the event brings up to $35 million into Colorado Springs for the week-long convention.

The Space Symposium website says the event will go on, and organizers will monitor the situation daily leading up to the event. The partial refund date, February 28, has passed, and the organization says they will not offer more refunds. The website lists basic health practices recommended by health organizations, urging people who feel sick not to attend. People will not be screened for the virus at the event.

Suthers says he trusts in the epidemiologists and experts at EPCPH to make the call.

“If the Health Department said we feel, given the situation right now in Colorado Springs, something should be canceled; I would certainly convey that to the organization. But, absent that, I think a lot of speculation that is taking place is, quite frankly, a little unhealthy,” Suthers said.

The city is providing updates locally at csready.org.