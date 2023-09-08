(COLORADO SPRINGS) — COSILoveYou is organizing its Fall CityServe to meet needs in the Pikes Peak Region.

COSILoveYou is looking for volunteers for a city-wide weekend of volunteering on Friday, Oct. 6, and Saturday, Oct. 7.

Courtesy: COSILoveYou Courtesy: COSILoveYou

There are about 2,000 volunteer slots available with projects such as pulling weeds, painting, picking up trash, making cards of encouragement, dropping off care packages, cleaning, sorting donations, and others.

COSILoveYou said volunteer slots fill up quickly. You can visit their website for more information and sign up to volunteer at the event link above.