This Christmas, let your dog join in the fun with its own holiday sweater.

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A woman and veteran-owned craft brewery in northeast Colorado Springs is hosting a Winter Market on Sunday, Dec. 18, where customers who purchase from any of the local vendors, will have access to a free, ‘awkward holiday portrait.’

Lost Friend Brewing Company is located at 2458 Montebello Square Drive, which is near the intersection of North Academy and North Union Boulevards, and is “very dog friendly,” according to its website.

Lost Friend Brewing Company posted to its Facebook page on Thursday, Dec. 1 about the awkward holiday portraits and wrote, “Bring your scratchiest, ugliest sweater, and your least reassuring smile – we’re doing awkward holiday portraits in the brewery! Free with any purchase from one of our winter market vendors.”

Lost Friend Brewing Company Winter Market

Date: Sunday, Dec. 18

Time: Winter Market begins at 1 p.m.

Location: 2458 Montebello Square Drive

Vendor sign-ups: Vendors click here

Awkward Holiday Portraits: 1 p.m. – 5 p.m.

For the awkward holiday portraits, those who purchase an item from the vendors can get their photo taken for free, and will be emailed “print-ready files,” according to the brewery.

The Winter Market will be hosted outside Lost Friend Brewing Company in its parking lot, with more than 15 local vendors, crafters, and makers on-site.