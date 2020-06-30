COS to require all visitors and passengers to wear masks

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Airport will require all passengers, visitors, tenants, contractors, and employees to wear a mask or facial covering while at the airport.

Governor Polis’ latest Executive Order requires that anyone entering a government facility wear a face covering, beginning July 6.

“The health and safety of our passengers and employees is our number one priority, and along with the airlines and concessionaries, we believe face coverings will help protect the traveling public, as well as the employees at the Colorado Springs Airport,” said Greg Phillips, Director of Aviation for the Colorado Springs Airport.

In addition to asking everyone working, visiting, or traveling through the airport to wear a mask or face covering, COS has a few recommendations on making travel easier and safer for travelers:

Practice social distancing by keeping at least six feet between you and other people.

Limit touchpoints by using a mobile boarding pass and carry on your luggage.

If you’re sick, stay home. Do not enter the Airport if you are sick or have a cough.

Arrive early to avoid line congestion.

Wash your hands for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer if you’re unable to wash your hands.

Masks will be available at no cost and can be picked up at designated locations throughout the airport.