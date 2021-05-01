COS I Love School Day grows double the size, uplifting projects for local schools

COLORADO SPRINGS — Saturday morning 30 schools across Colorado Springs got a helping hand by the local non-profit — COSILoveYou.

Volunteers from 26 churches came together to help with uplifting projects for local schools including planting trees and flowers; picking up trash; writing cards of encouragement to staff; and providing breakfast for teachers.

COSILoveSchools Day May 1 (COSILoveYou)

The 2nd annual COSILoveSchools Day grew from 16 schools in 2020 to 30 schools this year.

COSILoveYou is orchestrates collaborative partnerships to meet practical needs throughout the Pikes Peak region. They work with churches,nonprofits, businesses, school districts, and civic partners.

COSILoveSchools Day happens on the first Saturday of May every year.



