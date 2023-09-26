(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The City of Colorado Springs, the Colorado Springs Airport, the Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD), the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), and the Pikes Peak Regional Office of Emergency Management plan to conduct a full-scale exercise at the Colorado Springs Airport on Thursday, Sept. 28 from 9 a.m. to Noon.

The City is advising the public that during this time, there will be increased emergency vehicles and personnel in the area and people may witness smoke and/or flames in the airport’s area as well.

The airport will inform passengers and visitors about the exercise during its duration, and the airport will have signs in the concourse indicating that an exercise is in progress and there is no need for concern.

The exercise is happening in accordance with Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) regulations. The FAA requires airports to conduct exercises like these every three years.