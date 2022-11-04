(COLORADO SPRINGS) — FOX21 Morning News is celebrating 35 years of keeping families close with the Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC) of Southern Colorado, and Corwin Toyota is showing its support!

The annual Radiothon, which raises money to support families staying at the RMHC of Southern Colorado, celebrated its most successful year in 2021, and the nonprofit is hoping for the same in 2022.

FOX21 would like to give a special thank you to Corwin Toyota, which made a $2,000 donation to the RMHC of Southern Colorado. Corwin Toyota will also be matching other donations throughout the Radiothon made by community members.

So, if you’d like to donate to RMHC of Southern Colorado, please call 719-755-4074 or scan the QR code below.

Corwin Toyota is located at 5115 New Car Drive if you’d like to pay them a visit, or you can call 719-755-4074.