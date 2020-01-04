Correctional Officer charged with sexual assault of a child

FOUNTAIN, Colo. — On December 20, 2019, the Fountain Police Department’s Patrol Division began an investigation into a report of sexual assault on a 14-year-old child.

On Friday, the suspect, 31-year-old Khurtis Maasch of Colorado Springs was contacted in a Fountain neighborhood and arrested. Maasch is also employed as a Corrections Officer with the Colorado Department of Corrections.

He was booked into the El Paso County Criminal Justice Center and charged with five felonies: Two counts of Sexual Assault on a Child, and three counts of Internet Luring of a Child.

The Fountain Police Department believes there may be other victims who were involved with the suspect. This continues to be an active investigation. Anyone with information, or anyone who may be a victim to this investigation, is asked to call; Sergeant Sheyna Marshall at (719) 382-6918 or Detective Robyn Abrams at (719) 382-4289, or if you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634 STOP (7867) or 1-800222-8477.