(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The National Alliance of Mental Illness (NAMI) of Colorado Springs is having a Mental Health and Wellness Fest on Saturday, Oct. 7.

One of the most anticipated events is the Pumpkin Carving Throwdown between El Paso County Coroner, Dr. Leon Kelly, and celebrity chef Brother Luck. NAMI says you can place bets on who you think will have the best carving skills by donating to Team Leon or Team Brother on NAMI’s website. The bets will be donated to NAMI, supporting their mental health programs for local people and families.

Courtesy: Dr. Leon Kelly

The event will have many other activities including a fundraising walk with nearly 300 registered attendees. NAMI says there will be a DJ, food trucks, yoga, a kid’s activity tent, and much more!

The Fest will take place in Panorama Park from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. This is NAMI’s 40th year as an organization, and its second fundraiser this year.