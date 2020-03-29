Coronavirus update, resources for the county of Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo.,– On Sunday, the Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment said investigations are being conducted on four additional positive COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to 14.

To date COVID-19 testing, in Pueblo County:

275 tests have been administered in Pueblo County. Currently it is taking seven or more days for test results to be reported to Pueblo’s Public Health.

149 tests previously sent from Pueblo County have been returned with negative results.

107 tests are pending

18* tests previously sent have been returned with positive results, fourteen (14) from Pueblo County, one Crowley County, one Huerfano County, one Douglas County, and one Rio Grande County.

*Please note, results are not all Pueblo County residents. Pueblo’s hospitals serve and test individuals from outside of Pueblo County.

Community Testing Results from the Colorado State Fair Grounds:

40 of the 90 are received

37 negatives

2 positives, of which one (1) is from Douglas County

1 test sample was not able to be processed

50 test samples still pending

Grab-and-Go Meals for students

Pueblo School District 60 announced Grab-and-Go Meals resuming Monday, March 30 as well, now at 8 sites. More info is at puebloemergency.info.

School District 70 announced Grab n’ Go meals (lunch and breakfast) resume Monday, March 30, 2020. Meals are served Monday-Thursday, more information puebloemergency.info.

Non-Transport Guidelines

The City of Pueblo Fire Department is following their Non-Transport Guidelines. For the duration of the pandemic emergency, Pueblo EMS and AMR units responding to patients complaining of COVID-like symptoms will be asked a series of questions. Based on the response to the questions, the patient may be directed to stay at home with a set of instructions for home-based self-care.

2-1-1 Call Center

2-1-1 phone call service can help anything related to community resources which includes: Basic Needs-food, shelter, etc. Unemployment information Transportation Child care Mental health

The 2-1-1 call center is open Monday through Friday.

Accident Alert Status

Colorado State Patrol is on Accident Alert statewide. If you are in an accident with no injuries and no alcohol involved and everyone has insurance, report incident online.

Mental Health Resources

Mental Health Resources are available in Pueblo, contact your mental health care provider. Services are also available through Health Solutions at 719-545-2746 www.health.solutions.

