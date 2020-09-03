Coronavirus in Colorado: Wednesday, September 3 evening update

COLORADO SPRINGS — According to updated data released Thursday by the state, the current coronavirus case summary reads as follows:

Cases: 58,287 (+268 from Wednesday)

Hospitalizations: 7,053 (+51)

Counties: 63 (unchanged)

People tested: 725, 095 (+5,947)

Deaths among cases: 1,955 (+3), Deaths due to COVID-19: 1,861 (+8)

Outbreaks: 625 (+1)

Data submitted by hospitals across the state of Colorado contains the following snapshot of information:

As of today, El Paso County has reported 6,098 cases (+28 from Wednesday) and 154 deaths (+1); Pueblo County has reported 895 cases (+9) and 34 deaths (unchanged); and Teller County has reported 163 cases (+1) and four deaths (unchanged).