Coronavirus in Colorado: Wednesday, January 20 evening update

COLORADO– According to updated data released on Wednesday by the state, the current coronavirus case summary reads as follows:

Vaccine: 298,314 people have been immunized by one dose (+11,135 from Tuesday administered in Phase 1A and 1B).

54,541 people have been immunized with two doses (+3,242 from Tuesday)

Cases: 379,227 (+1,371 from Tuesday)

Hospitalizations: 20,977 (+208)

Counties: 64

People tested: 2,315,974 (+6,201)

Deaths among cases: 5,422 (+34), Deaths due to COVID-19: 4,579 (+77)

Outbreaks: 3,334 (+24)

As of today, El Paso County has reported 46,144 cases and 675 deaths; Pueblo County has reported 14,086 cases and 352 deaths; Teller County has reported 1,126 cases and 12 deaths.