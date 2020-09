COLORADO SPRINGS — According to updated data released Tuesday by the state, the current coronavirus case summary reads as follows:

Cases: 59,674

Hospitalizations: 7,161

Counties: 63

People tested: 753,209

Deaths among cases: 1,973

Deaths due to COVID-19: 1,868

Outbreaks: 634





Updated through September 7

Here is the most recent hospital data:

