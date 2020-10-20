Coronavirus in Colorado: Tuesday, October 20 evening update

DENVER – According to updated data released on Tuesday by the state, the current coronavirus case summary reads as follows:

Cases: 87,582 (+1,208 from Monday)
Hospitalizations: 8,332 (+84)
Counties: 64 
People tested: 1,095,721 (+6,279)
Deaths among cases: 2,182 (+2), Deaths due to COVID-19: 2,060 (+9)
Outbreaks: 971 (+16)

As of today, El Paso County has reported 8,582 cases (unchanged) and 188 deaths (unchanged); Pueblo County has reported 1,614 cases (unchanged) and 40 deaths (unchanged); Teller County has reported 195 cases (unchanged) and four deaths (unchanged).

