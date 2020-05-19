Coronavirus in Colorado: Tuesday, May 19 evening update

In this March 3, 2020, file photo, Hawaii state Department of Health microbiologist Mark Nagata demonstrates the process for testing a sample for coronavirus at the department’s laboratory in Pearl City, Hawaii. (AP Photo/Audrey McAvoy, File)

DENVER — According to updated data released Tuesday by the state, the current coronavirus case summary reads as follows:

22,482 cases* (+280) from Monday)
3,955 hospitalized (+56)
60 counties (unchanged)
131,837 people tested** (+2,678)
1,257 (+33) among cases 968 deaths due to COVID-19 (determined by the CDC and updated through the previous Saturday)
240 outbreaks 

*The number of cases includes people who have had a test that indicated they were positive for COVID-19. The number of cases also includes epidemiologically-linked cases — or cases where public health epidemiologists have determined that infection is highly likely because a person exhibited symptoms and had close contact with someone who tested positive. The number of epidemiologically-linked cases represents a very small portion of the reported cases.

**The total number of people tested may not include all negative results. 

More DATA can be found here.

