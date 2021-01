COLORADO– According to updated data released on Tuesday by the state, the current coronavirus case summary reads as follows:

Vaccine: 287,179 people have been immunized by one dose (administered in Phase 1A and 1B).

51,299 people have been immunized with two doses.

Cases: 377,856

Hospitalizations: 20,769

Counties: 64

People tested: 2,309,773

Deaths among cases: 5,388, Deaths due to COVID-19: 4,502

Outbreaks: 3,310

Click here to view more COVID-19 data in Colorado.