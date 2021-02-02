Coronavirus in Colorado: Tuesday, February 2 evening update

COLORADO– According to updated data released on Tuesday by the state, the current coronavirus case summary reads as follows:

Vaccine: 472,655 people have been immunized by one dose (administered in Phase 1A and 1B)

140,189 people have been immunized with two doses. 652 vaccine providers are administering the doses across the state.

Cases: 397,998

Hospitalizations: 21,996

Counties: 64

People tested: 2,410,027

Deaths among cases: 5,650, Deaths due to COVID-19: 5,376

Outbreaks: 3,546

According to the chart on the CDPHE website, deaths among cases continue to drop.

Here is the latest information on outbreaks across the state:

>> Click here for more information on the coronavirus data.