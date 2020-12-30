Coronavirus in Colorado: Tuesday, December 29 evening update

DENVER — According to updated data released on Tuesday by the state, the current coronavirus case summary reads as follows:

Vaccine: 73,867 doses administered (Phase 1A)

Cases: 73,867 (+1,740 from Sunday)

Hospitalizations: 18,230 (+268)

Counties: 64

People tested: 2,114,256 (+4,718)

Deaths among cases: 4,687 (+56), Deaths due to COVID-19: 3,803 (+86)

Outbreaks: 2,986 (+21)

Here is a graph depicting the number of deaths in Colorado:

Here is where each county stands on the COVID-19 dial.

>>Click here to read the level restrictions based on color.