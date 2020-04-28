Coronavirus in Colorado: Tuesday, April 28 evening update

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment released a case summary late in the day on Tuesday afternoon.

As of 4 p.m. on April 28, the state noted:

– 14,316 cases

– 2,571 hospitalizations

– 67,094 people tested

– 56 counties affected

– 149 outbreaks

– 736 deaths

*The number of cases includes people who have had a test that indicated they were positive for COVID-19. The number of cases also includes epidemiologically-linked cases — or cases where public health epidemiologists have determined that infection is highly likely because a person exhibited symptoms and had close contact with someone who tested positive. The number of epidemiologically-linked cases represents a very small portion of the reported cases.

Cases reported on April 23 were in part due to a large number of backlogged tests being received from Quest.

You may notice that the cumulative number of deaths went from 674 on April 24th, to 672 on April 25th. This is due to the fact that a portion of “probable deaths” gathered from death certificate data were entered as duplicates. There were about 29 duplicates and they have been removed.

**The total number of people tested may not include all negative results.

Data pertaining to patients who have recovered from COVID-19 is generated by the hospitals where those patients received treatment.

Patients “discharged” can be presumed to have recovered.

