Coronavirus in Colorado: Tuesday, April 21 evening update

DENVER — According to updated data released Tuesday by the state, the current coronavirus case summary reads as follows:

10,447 cases* (+341 from Monday)

2,003 hospitalized (+123)

56 counties (no changes)

48,704 people tested** (+1,238)

486 deaths (+37)

119 outbreaks (+6)

*The number of cases includes people who have had a test that indicated they were positive for COVID-19. The number of cases also includes epidemiologically-linked cases — or cases where public health epidemiologists have determined that infection is highly likely because a person exhibited symptoms and had close contact with someone who tested positive. The number of epidemiologically-linked cases represents a very small portion of the reported cases.

**The total number of people tested may not include all negative results.

El Paso County is reporting 53 deaths, Pueblo is reporting 7 and Teller County is reporting two.

The amendment to Public Health Order 20 20 requires that long-term care facilities, including residential care facilities, nursing homes and assisted living residences, submit COVID-19 prevention and response plans by May 1, 2020, to contain the spread of any disease outbreak that may occur within the facility.

Key elements of this public health order include:

A severe limit on visitors in long-term care facilities.

An at-the-door symptom check for all employees, vendors, and visitors before entering the facility.

A COVID-19 Prevention and Response Plan submitted by the facilities to CDPHE by May 1, 2020.

A plan to isolate people who have COVID-19 symptoms or positive tests.

A requirement that facilities ensure all residents have access to necessary medical care.

A requirement that all facility residents and employees wear a mask or other face-covering when in public. Facility employees must wear an appropriate mask at all times when they are in the facility.

Long-term care facilities should use the template available on the CDPHE website at covid19.colorado.gov/ltcf to draft a plan. Facilities must submit the plan to CDPHE by May 1, 2020. The plan should detail how the facility will identify and isolate residents who test positive for COVID-19 or have symptoms, develop a plan to monitor symptoms, and outline staff training.

Continue to stay up to date by visiting covid19.colorado.gov.

Pueblo County Holding Drive-Up Testing Site Until May 30 at State Fairgrounds

Pueblo County is opening a drive-up testing site in Pueblo from Wednesday, April 22 through May 30 to test certain qualifying members of the public who have symptoms of COVID-19 (cough, difficulty breathing and fever over 100.4 degrees). The testing will be open to healthcare workers, first responders, individuals over the age of 65 and older and critical infrastructure workers who have symptoms. The site is open to neighboring counties. The first 250 individuals each day will have access to drive up testing. No physician order is required and all testing is free.

The testing site is open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday (beginning April 22) at the Colorado State Fairgrounds, 1001 Beulah Avenue (enter through Gate 4 off Mesa Avenue and Gaylord Avenue).

State’s Stay-At-Home Order Set to Expire April 26

Governor Jared Polis announced Monday new modeling shows the state will not need to extend the Stay-At-Home order, which is set to expire April 26. However, the Governor said a variety of long-term social distancing measures will need to continue. On April 27, the state will move into the “Safer at Home” phase that will no longer require residents to stay at home, but they are strongly urged to do so. Vulnerable populations and seniors must continue staying at home except when absolutely necessary. K-12 school districts and post-secondary institutions will continue to suspend in-person instruction until the end of the school year. Depending on the risk and safety of the community and the ability to recover from outbreaks, the Stay-At-Home phase could be re-implemented. Local governments will have the opportunity to implement stricter restrictions, particularly in those areas where they are experiencing an outbreak.

St. Mary-Corwin Medical Center Providing iPad Use for COVID-19 Patients

Centura Health, including St. Mary Corwin Medical Center, is providing iPads to COVID-19 patients hospitalized in their facilities as a way to enhance the healing process. The iPads and virtual meeting technology are being used to help COVID-19 isolated patients connect with loved ones. Every COVID-19 patient room will be equipped with the device.

State Health Department Launches Pilot COVID-19 Symptom Tracker Survey

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment launched a short survey designed to track symptoms of COVID-19, even among those who are unable or do not need to get a test. The data collected in the survey cannot replace official case data confirmed in testing, but it may help public health officials track early warning signs that an outbreak could be imminent in a given area or region. The symptom tracker is on the “do you have symptoms?” webpage on the COVID-19 website.