Coronavirus in Colorado: Tuesday, April 14 evening update

DENVER, Colo. — The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment released a case summary late in the day on Tuesday afternoon. The numbers will be followed by a marked change since Monday’s report (April 13).

7,941 cases* (+250)

1,556 hospitalized (+63)

56 counties (no change)

39,580 people tested** (+838)

329 deaths (+21)

78 outbreaks at residential and non-hospital health care facilities (+6)

*The number of cases includes people who have had a test that indicated they were positive for COVID-19. The number of cases also includes epidemiologically-linked cases — or cases where public health epidemiologists have determined that infection is highly likely because a person exhibited symptoms and had close contact with someone who tested positive. The number of epidemiologically-linked cases represents a very small portion of the reported cases.

**The total number of people tested may not include all negative results.

Although Governor Jared Polis announced Monday that more data will soon be available, including the number of patients who have recovered from coronavirus and released from the hospital, that information has not yet been released.

However, the daily report does now breakdown COVID-19 cases by race and ethnicity:

Statewide information on patients who have recovered from the virus should be available by the end of this week. UCHealth released its own numbers of patients recovered on Tuesday morning.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the case break down by county was presented as such:

