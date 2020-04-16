Coronavirus in Colorado: Thursday, April 16 evening update

DENVER — According to updated data released Thursday by the state, the current coronavirus case summary reads as follows:

Colorado Case Summary (Updated 4/16/20 at 4:00 p.m.)

Note: This summary only includes data through 4/15 and does not reflect cases since then.

8,675 cases* (+395 from Wednesday)

1,693 hospitalized (+57)

56 counties (unchanged)

41,830 people tested** (+1,297)

374 deaths (+17)

93 outbreaks (+10)

*The number of cases includes people who have had a test that indicated they were positive for COVID-19. The number of cases also includes epidemiologically-linked cases — or cases where public health epidemiologists have determined that infection is highly likely because a person exhibited symptoms and had close contact with someone who tested positive. The number of epidemiologically-linked cases represents a very small portion of the reported cases.

**The total number of people tested may not include all negative results.

El Paso County is reporting 48 deaths, Pueblo is reporting 5 deaths and Teller County is reporting 2 deaths.

State Releases Data on Confirmed Outbreaks at Long-Term Care and Other Facilities

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment has released data about confirmed COVID-19 outbreaks in long-term care facilities and other facilities in the state. A confirmed outbreak means two or more confirmed cases of COVID-19 in a facility or (non-household) group with onset in a 14-day period. The data will be updated weekly. The information is available at covid19.colorado.gov/outbreak-data on

State and Colorado Hospital Association Release Data Illustrating Recovery Rate and COVID-19 Demand on Health Care System

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment and the Colorado Hospital Association are partnering to release data on current hospitalizations, daily discharge of patients who no longer need hospitalization and the number of facilities anticipating potential resource shortages due to COVID-19. The data helps provide a picture of the level of demand the pandemic is having on hospitals across the state. The discharge data provides a general estimate of the how many people have recovered from severe symptoms of COVID-19. To review the data go to covid19.colorado.gov/hospital-data

Governor Polis Signs Two Additional Executive Orders in Response to COVID-19

Governor Jared Polis signed an executive order that provides hospitals and health care providers more flexibility to expand the trained medical personnel available to provide health care services with inpatient facilities. The order can be viewed at Executive Order D 2020 038

A second order signed by the governor temporarily suspends statute concerning fire bans in order to provide boards of county commissioners with broader discretion and greater flexibility to implement restrictions on opening burning. The suspension of this order will allow firefighters and other first responders to participate in COVID-19 response efforts. The order can be viewed at Executive Order D 2020 037