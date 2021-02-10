Coronavirus in Colorado: State COVID-19 data dashboard not fully updated Wednesday

COLORADO — According to the state, due to a temporary technical issue on Feb. 9 with the Electronic Laboratory Reporting (ELR) system, Wednesday’s COVID-19 data dashboard shows incomplete case counts.

There is no update to testing and percent positivity for Feb. 10.

The issue with ELR has been fixed, the state said in a news release Wednesday, but due to the large number of records still processing, data is not available for Wednesday’s update.

The Feb. 11 dashboard will include a complete update.

FOX21 will provide a full update once the data is available.

