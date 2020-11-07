Coronavirus in Colorado: Saturday, November 7 evening update

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.– According to updated data released on Saturday by the state, the current coronavirus case summary reads as follows:

Cases: 127,967 (+3,498 from Friday)

Hospitalizations: 9,997 (+86)

Counties: 64

People tested: 1,303,345 (+17,044)

Deaths among cases: 2,389 (+13), Deaths due to COVID-19: 2,168 (+0)

Outbreaks: 1,403 (+25)

El Paso County currently falls into ‘Safer Level 2’ on the Safer at home dial.

Under Safer at Home Level 2, indoor restaurants and places of worship are limited to 50% capacity or 50 people (or up to 100 with calculator). Offices and retail can operate at 50% capacity. Gyms can operate at 25% capacity, or 50 people. There is a cap of 175 people on outdoor events.

Here is a breakdown of outbreaks across the state of Colorado (weekly and monthly):

On Wednesday, the state Epidemiologist said Colorado could exceed ICU hospital capacity in late December.

