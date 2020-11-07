Coronavirus in Colorado: Saturday, November 7 evening update

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.– According to updated data released on Saturday by the state, the current coronavirus case summary reads as follows:

Cases: 127,967 (+3,498 from Friday)
Hospitalizations: 9,997 (+86)
Counties: 64 
People tested: 1,303,345 (+17,044)
Deaths among cases: 2,389 (+13), Deaths due to COVID-19: 2,168 (+0)
Outbreaks: 1,403 (+25)

El Paso County currently falls into ‘Safer Level 2’ on the Safer at home dial.

Under Safer at Home Level 2, indoor restaurants and places of worship are limited to 50% capacity or 50 people (or up to 100 with calculator). Offices and retail can operate at 50% capacity. Gyms can operate at 25% capacity, or 50 people. There is a cap of 175 people on outdoor events.

Here is a breakdown of outbreaks across the state of Colorado (weekly and monthly):

On Wednesday, the state Epidemiologist said Colorado could exceed ICU hospital capacity in late December.

>>Click here to see where other counties fall in the ‘Safer‘ dial.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

>> Follow FOX21’s coverage on the coronavirus pandemic in Colorado for the latest information

Latest Local Stories

More Local