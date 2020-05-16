Coronavirus in Colorado: Saturday, May 16 evening update

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, U.S. health regulators OK’d the first coronavirus test that allows people to collect their own sample at home, a new approach that could help expand testing options in most states. The sample will still have to be shipped for processing back to LabCorp, which operates diagnostic labs throughout the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

DENVER — According to updated data released Saturday by the state, the current coronavirus case summary reads as follows:

21,633 cases* (+401 from Friday)

3,866 hospitalized (+24)

60 counties (unchanged)

123,422 people tested** (+3,663)

222 outbreaks (-4)

1,192 deaths among cases (+42) 878 due to COVID-19

In El Paso County, 757 people have recovered from the coronavirus out of 1287 cases, according to El Paso County Public Health.

*The number of cases includes people who have had a test that indicated they were positive for COVID-19. The number of cases also includes epidemiologically-linked cases — or cases where public health epidemiologists have determined that infection is highly likely because a person exhibited symptoms and had close contact with someone who tested positive. The number of epidemiologically-linked cases represents a very small portion of the reported cases.

**The total number of people tested may not include all negative results.

This summary only includes data through May 15 and does not reflect cases since then. Additionally, the number of deaths due to COVID-19 includes data through May 9 and does not reflect cases since then.

More data can be found here.