Coronavirus in Colorado: Monday December 21 evening update

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.– According to updated data released on Monday by the state, the current coronavirus case summary reads as follows:

Cases: 311,036

Hospitalizations: 17,228

Counties: 64

People tested: 2,047,121

Deaths among cases: 4,378; Deaths due to COVID-19: 3,511

Outbreaks: 2,828

Here is the latest graph depicting number of deaths in Colorado:

Colorado’s dial framework standardizes different levels of “openness” at the county level. It is a tool that allows Colorado to balance the urgent need to contain the virus with the need for localized guidance during the pandemic.

Across the state, here is where each county stands on the COVID-19 dial:

