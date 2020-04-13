Coronavirus in Colorado: Monday, April 13 evening update

DENVER — The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment released a case summary late in the day on Monday afternoon. The numbers will be followed by a marked change since Sunday’s report (April 12).

7, 691 cases* (+388)

1,493 hospitalized (+76)

56 counties (no change)

38,742 people tested** (+1,589)

308 deaths (+18)

72 outbreaks at residential and non-hospital health care facilities (+4)

*The number of cases includes people who have had a test that indicated they were positive for COVID-19. The number of cases also includes epidemiologically-linked cases — or cases where public health epidemiologists have determined that infection is highly likely because a person exhibited symptoms and had close contact with someone who tested positive. The number of epidemiologically-linked cases represents a very small portion of the reported cases.

**The total number of people tested may not include all negative results.

At this point, data regarding the number of patients who have recovered from COVID-19 is not available, though the state plans to begin sharing that information by the end of this week.

In a statement sent to FOX21 Digital News NOW, a representative from the State Health Department said, in part, “part of the challenge has been that CDPHE and local public health departments usually contact a person diagnosed with COVID-19 during their illness to interview them on their symptoms, when their symptoms started, and if they needed to be hospitalized during their illness. We don’t routinely collect data on outcomes after they have recovered.”

However, the department is partnering up with hospitals in order to have access to that discharge data.

You can access Monday’s full report here.

Governor Polis and others also addressed the public on Monday to provide more information regarding the coronavirus pandemic and its effect on Coloradans.