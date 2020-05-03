Coronavirus in Colorado: May 3 Update

DENVER — The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment released a case summary late in the day on Sunday afternoon.

As of 4 p.m. on May 3, the state noted:
– 16,635 cases (+410)
– 2,799 hospitalizations (+6)
– 56 counties affected (no change)
– 81,352 people tested (+3,173‬)
– 163 outbreaks (no change)
– 842 deaths (+10)

The state is also collecting discharge and other data from hospitals which have treated COVID-19 patients.

The state’s latest case data update can be read, in its entirety, on the state-run COVID-19 website.

In the meantime, a Safer-at-Home order is in place statewide.

