Coronavirus in Colorado: Friday, September 25 evening update

COLORADO SPRINGS– According to updated data released Friday by the state, the current coronavirus case summary reads as follows:

Cases: 67,926 (+709 from yesterday, September 24)

Hospitalizations: 7,479 (+25 from yesterday, September 24)

Counties: 64 (all)

People tested: 867,943 (+9,835 from yesterday, September 24)

Deaths among cases: 2,037 (+4 from yesterday), Deaths due to COVID-19: 1,940 (+5)

Outbreaks: 728 (+4 from yesterday, September 24)

Data submitted by hospitals across the state of Colorado contains the following snapshot of information:

Deaths for the state are reported as follows:

Here is each county’s current status based on the Safer At Home dial.

Colorado’s dial framework has five levels to guide county response to COVID-19.

Counties move back and forth between levels, depending on three metrics.

Levels are based on the number of new cases, the percent positivity of COVID tests, and the impact on hospitals, and local considerations. As the dial moves left, toward Protect Our Neighbors, more people can participate in various activities.

This framework gives communities a new tool to make life in the pandemic more sustainable.

