Coronavirus in Colorado: August 12 update

COLORADO SPRINGS– On Wednesday, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment released the latest coronavirus (COVID-19) numbers for the state.
51,756 Cases
6,685 Hospitalized
63 Counties
602,296 People tested
532 Outbreaks
1,875 Deaths among cases and 1,756 Deaths due to COVID-19
This summary only includes data through August 11 and does not reflect cases since then. Additionally, the number of deaths due to COVID-19 includes data through Saturday, August 8, and does not reflect cases since then.