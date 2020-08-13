Coronavirus in Colorado: August 12 update

COLORADO SPRINGS -- Colorado Springs seeing an uptick in drug use since the coronavirus pandemic started, that's according Sandstone Care, a drug addiction treatment center for teens and young adults who've lost other opportunities to keep themselves busy.

"And so, they're starting that experimentation and the use is rising faster than we would see without a pandemic, because we see clients who have opportunities to engage in social activities, go to sports, attend school in person. And so, when they lose all of those abilities to connect, then we're seeing clients turning to substances for support," said Sarah Fletcher, Clinical Director for Sandstone Care.