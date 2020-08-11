Coronavirus in Colorado: August 11 update

COLORADO SPRINGS– On Tuesday, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment released the latest coronavirus (COVID-19) numbers for the state.
51,441 Cases
6,679 Hospitalized
63 Counties
597,867 People tested
519 Outbreaks
1,875 Deaths among cases and 1,746 Deaths due to COVID-19
This summary only includes data through August 10 and does not reflect cases since then. Additionally, the number of deaths due to COVID-19 includes data through Saturday, August 8, and does not reflect cases since then.