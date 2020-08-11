Coronavirus in Colorado: August 11 update

COLORADO SPRINGS– On Tuesday, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment released the latest coronavirus (COVID-19) numbers for the state.

51,441 Cases

6,679 Hospitalized

63 Counties

597,867 People tested

519 Outbreaks

1,875 Deaths among cases and 1,746 Deaths due to COVID-19

This summary only includes data through August 10 and does not reflect cases since then. Additionally, the number of deaths due to COVID-19 includes data through Saturday, August 8, and does not reflect cases since then. 

