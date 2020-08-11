Coronavirus in Colorado: August 11 update

COLORADO SPRINGS-- Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) says a man has been arrested for making false claims of a bomb threat inside of a business on Monday in the area of Austin Bluffs Parkway and Academy Boulevard.

The suspect, 46-year-old David Decker, was reportedly inside of the business, located at the 3900 block of N Academy Boulevard, telling people that a bomb was going to explode and everyone needed to leave.