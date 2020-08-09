Coronavirus in Colorado: Aug 8 Update

DENVER — The state updated data on Coronavirus cases on Saturday.

50,324 Cases

6,602 Hospitalized

63 Counties

582,639 People tested

513 Outbreaks

1,857 Deaths among cases and 1,736 Deaths due to COVID-19

From the graph you can see there was a second peak in cases mid-July now cases are on downward trend once again.

Gov. Jared Polis credits this to his mask mandate and moving up last call. However 20-29-year-olds remain the age group most impacted by COVID-19.

(Photo: CDPHE)

Though there was a second peak in cases the numbers of deaths, in graph below, are not following that same trend.

(Photo: CDPHE)

El Paso County is the county with the fourth-highest amount of cases, behind Denver, Adams and Arapahoe Counties.

(Photo: CDPHE)

