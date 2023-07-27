COLORADO SPRINGS – A local foster care agency is hosting a cornhole tournament this Sunday to raise money to send foster kids to summer camp.

Aimee Davis, Director of Development for Kids Crossing, said it is rare that foster kids get to go to camp so Kids Crossing teamed up with Camp Shady Brook to host Camp Fabion for the first time this year.

Davis said the foster kids who attendend were not only excited to get to go camp, but also to experience new things like sleeping in a sleeping bag for the first time.

Kids Crossing is hoping to make Camp Fabion possible every year so the organization is hosting a cornhole tournment Sunday, July 30 at Red Leg Brewing. Registration to compete is full but specators are encouraged to attend to learn more about Kids Crossing. Donations will be accepted Sunday and can also be made online at KidsCrossing.com