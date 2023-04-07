(DENVER) — As the Colorado Rockies welcomed fans to opening day 2023 at Coors Field in Denver, new smells of freshly created menu items filled the air.

Nine new items are new to the ballpark, some of which are only to be offered during limited times throughout the season.

Rockies fans can enjoy the following while watching America’s favorite pastime:

Sandlot Summer Session: A session IPA brewed with Citra and Centennial hops. A beer with a citrus hop flavor, and a bit of pine.

Green Chilli Cheese Fries: Shoestring potato fries, green pork chili, shredded cheddar jack cheese, and breaded cheese curds.

BBQ Chicken and Mac Sandwich: Pulled chicken, bbq sauce, white cheddar mac, and cheese.

Smores Shake: Chocolate ice cream, marshmallow cream topping, graham crackers, and Hershey's chocolate.

Doritos Walking Taco: Doritos, green chili queso, jalapenos, pico de gallo, carnitas, or chicken tinga.

Stuffed Tater Kegs: Cheese stuffed tater tot with boom boom sauce, or the buffalo chicken stuffed tater tot with ranch.

Peach Chimmis: Tortilla, whipped cream cheese, sliced peaches, cinnamon sugar mix, caramel syrup, and topped with whipped cream.

Empanadas: Steak filled with chimichurri aioli.

Berry Waffle Cone: An assortment of fruit and ricotta cannoli filling.

Also, new to Coors this year, is the Coors Light Chill Zone near section 105 in the concourse. Featuring Amazon’s Walk Out Technology, customers enter the store, tapping their Amazon One device or credit card at the entrance. Cameras line the area watching customers make their selections. Once a selection is made, customers simply walk out and their card is charged.