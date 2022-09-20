SOUTHERN COLORADO — Back and bigger than ever, the Colorado Springs Cool Science Festival is kicking off another year of family-friendly events, beginning on Saturday, Sept. 24.

According to the Cool Science Festival, this year’s schedule of events is 16 days in length, and continues through Sunday, Oct. 9. The festival events feature a wide array of activities and will include “…exciting, educational and engaging special events designed to showcase STEAM,” according to the Cool Science Festival website.

As part of the Cool Science Festival, FOX21 News and the SOCO CW will be hosting a station tour for teens and adults, and it will take place on Wednesday, Sept. 28 from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. During the tour, guests will see how a news studio works, from the control booth to the robotic cameras, to the green screen and remote news camera. Pre-registration is required for the tour, and you can do that here.

The Cool Science Festival said there will be events for all ages and families, and most events are free. To see a full schedule of events, click here.