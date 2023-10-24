DENVER (KDVR) — The reigning NBA champion Denver Nuggets received their well-deserved championship rings Tuesday, and each ring is packed with symbolism.

The rings were created by Jason of Beverly Hills, a firm that has created multiple championship rings for several professional sports teams over the years.

Symbolism in the Nuggets rings

One of the most unique elements of the ring is a lever that changes the color of the background on the top from blue to white.

“Using the lever at the top of the ring to change 1967 to 2023 switches the color of the ring top background from blue to white,” a release from Jason of Beverly Hills said.

A hidden retractable compartment that includes the championship banner is included on the side of the rings.

Hidden compartment on the side of the championship ring (Credit: Jason of Beverly Hills).

The 2023 Denver Nuggets Championship ring is packed with symbolism, according to the firm that designed it (Credit: Jason of Beverly Hills).

Side of the Denver Nuggets 2023 championship ring (Credit: Jason of Beverly Hills).

Side of the Denver Nuggets 2023 NBA Championship ring, featuring the players’ name and number (Credit: Jason of Beverly Hills)

The ring also features “5280,” a reference to Denver’s elevation; the team’s mantra, “Bring It In,” as well as the Nuggets’ season record of 53-29.

The sides of the rings, one of which includes the player’s name and number, include a gold nugget texture as well.

The number of jewels in certain areas of the rings is also symbolic.

According to a release, a row of 15 stones above the words “World Champions” signifies the 15 playoff games played at Ball Arena, and the 24 yellow diamonds on “Nuggets” represent the 24 years the team has played at Ball Arena.

Around the ring, there are 89 rubies to “honor the 89 points the Nuggets defense held their opponent to” in the final game against the Miami Heat.

The number of carats in the rings is symbolic in and of itself: The 16 carats of diamonds, rubies and sapphires represent the 16 postseason wins the Nuggets got on their way to the championship win.