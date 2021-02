COLORADO SPRINGS– Colorado Springs Police (CSPD) say a convenience store was robbed early Saturday morning.

Police say the incident happened around 5:30 a.m. in the 3000 block of W Colorado Avenue in Old Colorado City.

CSPD says a man entered and robbed the cashier at gunpoint. The man demanded cigarettes and cash and fled in a gray or silver sedan.

Officers searched the area but were unable to find the suspect.